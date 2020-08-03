Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 1

James V. Green, 41, at large, disorderly.

Karen Dawes, 33, 425 W. Circle Ave., improper backing.

Corey Keeton, 27, 642 High St., non-compliance suspension.

Danielle C. Hurst, 30, Canal Winchester, disorderly, criminal damaging.

Michael W. Brickles, 48, 632 E. Paint St., OVI, OVI high test, failure to control, non-compliance suspension.

July 31

Trent E. Swisher, 21, Leesburg, non-compliance suspension.

July 30

Michael C. Davis, 23, 1218 S. Main St., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Drake A. Emrick, 30, at large in Washington C.H., Beavercreek Police Department warrant.

Brian E. Hinkley, 37, at large in Washington C.H., license forfeiture suspension.

Jayson A. Vilvens, 24, 742 John St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office possession of drugs.

James W. Picklesimer, 37, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 29

Shannon K. Routte, 26, at large in Washington C.H., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – failure to appear.

Shawn A. Welch, 42, at large in Washington C.H., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrants – failure to appear, failure to comply, failure to comply, non-compliance suspension.

Dustin A. Follrod, 28, 678 Robinson Road Lot 14, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – domestic violence.

Allen M. Thompson, 35, Flint Drive, non-compliance suspension, fictitious tags.