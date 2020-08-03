Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 1

Theft: At 11:17 a.m., Kendall Munro reported a theft complaint. He advised that his credit card information was fraudulently used online from July 12 to July 26. A theft report was completed.

Burglary in Progress: At 3:02 p.m., officers responded to 612 E. Paint St. in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed James Green near the residence. Officers detained Green to conduct their investigation. During this time, Green began to cause a disturbance and was advised to cease his actions. Green failed to cease his actions and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Fight: At 11:09 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Winkin Willy’s. Contact was made with Danielle Hurst, who had started a fight inside the bar, caused damage to the building, and started a fight outside the bar. Hurst was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damaging.

July 27

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing: At 12:07 a.m., Michael McQuade, of East Elm Street, was arrested after officers responded to his residence for a disturbance.

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to South Elm Street in reference to a domestic and spoke with Jose Campos and a woman. After speaking with both, Campos was arrested for domestic violence by threats.

Criminal Damaging: At 8:58 a.m., Danny Shiltz, of Campbell Street, reported an unknown person caused damage to his vehicle’s tires by puncturing them with a knife.

Possession of Drugs: At 11:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to Frisch’s in reference to drug activity on the lot. Officers made contact with Tyler Evans, who admitted to having drugs in his possession. Charges are pending.

Criminal Damaging: At 2:01 p.m., Natasha Woodson, of East Market Street, reported that a glass table was damaged by a known offender, Hunter Ballew. Woodson was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Theft: At 2:47 p.m., Erma Williams, of High Street, reported the theft of a laptop from a residence on Golfview Drive.

Theft: At 6:49 p.m., Susan McIntyre-King reported the theft of medication from her apartment on North North Street.

July 26

Domestic Violence: At 7:13 p.m., officers responded to North North Street in reference to a domestic and spoke with a man and Angela Mollett. After speaking with both, Mollett was arrested for domestic violence.

Theft: At 7:33 p.m., Michael Gillman, of Draper Street, was arrested after he made a fraudulent return for store credit at Walmart.

Criminal Damaging: At 11:05 p.m., Taylor Carner, of Pearl Street, reported damage to a vehicle tire caused by an unknown person.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing: At 11:11 p.m., Gregory Miller, of Forest Street, was arrested after officers responded to his residence for a disturbance.