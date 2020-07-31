FCPC to offer free yoga in the park

Fayette County Prevention Coalition will be offering its first-ever “yoga in the park with mindfulness” event.

Two sessions of free yoga classes utilizing mindfulness techniques will be held in Eyman Park this coming week. Eyman Park is located off Eyman Park Drive in Washington C.H.

The first session will be Monday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second session will be Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome to join.

For both sessions, the class will be led by Trey Tompkins from a local gym, Court House Fitness. According to Fayette County Prevention Coalition Coordinator Nina Rains, Tompkins is a certified personal trainer.

If the event goes well, Rains explained they would love to offer more classes in the future.

According to Rains, exercising outdoors provides various benefits such as:

-Improved self-esteem/mood

-Revitalization

-Improved focus

-Lowered risk of obesity

-Getting in a daily dose of vitamin D

-Increased oxygen uptake for improved metabolism

-Increased exercise frequency

Those wanting to participate should consider wearing comfortable clothing that will allow easy movement.

Some items that participants may want to bring to the class(es) includes a full water bottle, a yoga mat if desired, and a small towel for sweat.

Social distancing will be adhered to during the event so all participants not in the same household are asked to remain at least six feet apart.

For more information, call 740-335-7282 extension 131 or email Rains at Nrains@cacfayettecounty.org.

There is also a Facebook event set up called, “Yoga in the Park!”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

