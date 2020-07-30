CARES funds allocated to Agricultural Society

During a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was adopted that allows $5,777 of the local “CARES Act” funds to be allocated to the Fayette County Agricultural Society.

The payment comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds that the county received and is supposed to distribute to local entities for such purposes. The agricultural society applied for funding for COVID-19-related disinfection services. The services are for the Fayette County Fairgrounds where the Fayette County Fair was held last week.

A second resolution that was adopted authorizes a sub-grant agreement to be entered into between the Greater Ohio Workforce, Area 7 Chief Elected Officials Consortium, and the Chief Elected Officials.

The purpose of the sub-agreement is to bind the above parties together and to set the terms for how the above parties will work together to provide comprehensive, business-driven workforce development services.

There were two proposals recently accepted.

The first proposal was from PDS Systems for an NFS-320 intelligent fire alarm panel to be used in the Fayette County Administration Building.

The second proposal was accepted from CT Consultants for a maximum cost of $11,188. This proposal is for civil engineering services in relation to a Culpepper Subdivision Corrosion Control Improvement Project.

Three contracts were recently entered into.

The first of the contracts was with Cox Paving for the 2020 Fayette County and Township Paving Program, the total cost being $585,910 for the county portion and $ 324,760 for the township portion.

The second of the three contracts approved was between Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Help Me Grow, and Early Intervention Service Coordination.

This contract was approved at the request of FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson as it would provide Help Me Grow Early Intervention Service Coordination to children, ages birth to 3, at a maximum contract price of $76,901. The contract is effective from July 1 of 2020 through June 30 of 2021 and will be funded by Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The final contract is with AT&T for an office telephone system to be installed at the new Fayette County Jail. The total cost is $36,547. The cost breakdown includes equipment and installation for $31,983, a three-year equipment service plan for $1,197 per year, and a three-year Avaya IP Office Support Services plan at $323 per year.

Four change orders were accepted — three of which were from Granger Construction for the new Fayette County Jail while the fourth was from Sunesis Construction for the Fayette County Airport Taxiway project.

The change orders from Granger were numbers 27, 28 and 29 overall. Number 27 increases the contract amount by $35,789. Number 28 increases the contract total by $16,930. Number 28 increases the contract by $14,934. The new total of the contract is now $21,459,096.

The change order from Sunesis in relation to the construction of the taxiway at the Fayette County Airport is the first one to be approved. It adds $81,502 to the contract cost for the use of cement to chemically stabilize unsuitable material on-site.

Three agreements were recently accepted.

The first agreement is with Fairfield Computer Services for use of an online dog licensing system as well as related website development. The cost is a monthly service fee of $100. The term is for two years and will then renew each year for three consecutive years.

The second agreement is with Dayton Power and Light for a non-residential line extension to the new Fayette County Jail. For $6,235, DP&L will install electric distribution in accordance with the design of the facilities on the site.

The third was to authorize a subscription agreement with American Fidelity Assurance Company for additional insurance benefits to be offered to eligible county employees. Those benefits are voluntary employee life insurance and a Health Savings Account program (HHA).

A $5,400 quote for work on the Fayette County parking lot located at the corner of East and Hinde streets was accepted from Anders Asphalt. The quoted price is to double coat, clean, seal, stripe and fix cracks in the lot.

Revisions to current building permit applications and fee schedules as advised by Craig Breedlove, Fayette County Building Department Building Official, were authorized. They will become effective Sept. 1, 2020.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

