Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JULY 12

FIRE: 5:52 p.m., 810 Maple Street, Eagle Real Estate – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an unknown fire with a large amount of smoke in the area of Maple and Fourth Streets. FD found a light column of smoke behind and away from the residence at the time of arrival. FD investigation found yard waste and cleared brush being burnt in a fire pit. FD allowed the debris to finish burning and advised the occupants of the burning rules and regulations.

JULY 11

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: 12:52 a.m., 2561 Kenskill Avenue – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found a single vehicle had traveled off the roadway going airborne and rolling. FD checked the vehicle for safety. One patient was transported to the ER by the life squad.

JULY 10

CO CHECK: 11:03 p.m., 1364 Dayton Avenue – Received request from occupant to check for CO after a CO alarm activated. FD found no trace of CO at time of check. Advised occupant to change the batteries.

BURNING BRUSH: 10:35 p.m., 808 Maple Street – Received report of bushes burning behind the residence. On arrival, FD found occupant was burning wood scrap in a fire ring behind the bushes. Advised occupant of the Ohio burning laws.

SMOKE REPORTED: 10:19 p.m., 781 Duke Plz – Received report of smoke in the area. On arrival FD found an unattended fire with smoke entering nearby homes. FD advised occupants of the Ohio burning laws and extinguished the fire.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 6:55 p.m., 3722 St. Rt. 41, Miami Trace High School – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found no water leaking in the dry system that caused the alarm. However it was noted that the sprinkler company had been at the facility earlier conducting service. FD also noted leaks around the clapper valve controlling the dry system. School staff contacted Korsen to service the system.