FCSO launches new smartphone application

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has launched a new smartphone application.

This app was developed in large part due to cooperative efforts with the Fayette County Community Action Commission, which was instrumental in the acquisition and development, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

According to the FCSO, this app will serve as a new way for the office to connect with Fayette County resident and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

● Receive instant push notifications

● Submit a tip

● View sex offenders

● View jail and inmate information

● Access civilian fingerprinting resources

● Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

● Access concealed carry permit information

● Find multiple resources for victims & mental health needs

● Find quick access to phone numbers, addresses & websites for county, city, state and local urgent care contacts as well as mental health and hotlines for assistance.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Fayette Sheriff OH” or by clicking https://apps.myocv.com/share/a42143160

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_star2-u3164-1-1-3.jpg