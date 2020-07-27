FCSO apprehends wanted Texas man

A 53-year-old man wanted in Texas for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child was taken into custody in Washington C.H. Monday afternoon after authorities used a “less-than-lethal bean-bag round” to dislodge a knife from his hand, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) executed a warrant issued from the State of Texas at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Darrell Wayne Patrick was out on bond from Waco, Texas after being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child, felonies of the first degree. According to the McLennan County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, Patrick fled its jurisdiction in March of 2020 and was possibly armed.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office developed information that Patrick was in Fayette County and was believed to be at a residence on West Oakland Avenue, according to Stanforth.

The United States Marshal’s Service was contacted to assist in the attempt to apprehend Patrick on Monday at 643 W. Oakland Avenue. The resident was apparently unaware Patrick was a fugitive from justice and was at the residence when law enforcement officers made contact at the home, Stanforth said.

“The resident was safely removed from the home, but Mr. Patrick refused to exit a rear bedroom of the apartment. After numerous attempts in ordering Mr. Patrick to surrender, he was observed with a knife and was ordered to drop the weapon,” said Stanforth. “After failing to do so, deputies were forced to use a less-than-lethal bean-bag round to dislodge the weapon from his hand.”

Patrick was subdued and taken into custody. Deputies and the agents from the USMS were assisted at the scene by members of the Washington Court House Police Department.

Patrick was transported to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital and was being treated for injuries sustained. Once released, he will be held in the Fayette County Jail pending extradition to the State of Texas.

Authorities reportedly disarmed man with knife who was wanted for sexual assault