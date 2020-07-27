Outdoor yoga festival coming in September

Local business “Indigo Roots Studio” will be holding “SoulFest” this year and is currently selling tickets to the weekend event.

SoulFest, which is essentially an outdoor yoga festival, is planned to occur across three days — Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the studio website, “This weekend-long yoga festival experience will center around the coming Autumnal Equinox and the transition from summer to autumn. The Autumn Equinox marks the mid-point between Summer and Winter Solstice, an equal balance of Daylight and Darkness.

“Join us to honor your own internal light and shadow and reconnect with the sacred energy of nature in balance. The weekend will kick off with Sacred Circle, Intention Setting and Fire Igniting Practice. Over the course of the next two days, multiple yogic, artistic and meditative experiences will be guided by our expert team of teachers, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the vibrant essence of a like-minded community. We will gather on sacred land to fully commit ourselves to this transformative outdoor experience. This two night retreat will allow you to reconnect with nature and explore your inner essence. Mother Earth is beckoning you to draw upon the life force energy of Gaia in order to grow, expand, transform and embrace your Highest Self.”

Owner of Indigo Roots, Shannon Jacobs, explained the full weekend cost is $272 per person although day passes will also be available for those who can’t attend the entire weekend.

SoulFest will be taking place on her parents’ property, the Frantz Family Farm Sanctuary in New Holland. The land is relatively secluded and has a swimming pond located on it, according to Jacobs. It includes 12 acres of woods with walking paths that participants are welcome to explore.

The Friday pass is $70, the Saturday pass is $150 and the Sunday pass is $80.

Those who can purchase a full weekend pass by Aug. 1 will pay the “early bird special,” which is $245 per person.

A duo weekend pass is also available. When buying two weekend passes at once, the passes are $262 per person after Aug. 1 and $235 per person before Aug. 1.

The weekend passes include a bag of useful items for the weekend as well as all meals. Meals are planned to be vegetarian with a few meat options this year.

Included in the pricing are various yoga classes taught by different teachers, arts and crafts activities, community circles, ceremonies and sacred rituals, a drum circle and a vendors’ row.

Those attending who would like to take part in the drum circle are asked to bring whatever instrument they own and would like to use during that time.

The vendors’ row is planned for Saturday afternoon and will be closed to the public this year due to the pandemic. Only those in attendance with a weekend or day pass will be able to attend. Various local artisans and a few others will be in attendance.

There will be certain activities and services available at extra cost, including holistic therapies such as massage, Thai yoga massage, Crystal and Reiki therapy.

“I am so excited,” said Jacobs. “We’re bringing together a lot of different teachers for it. So, outside teachers as well as our inside teachers will be coming for it. It’s like an outdoors, weekend long yoga festival, and it’s right here. It’s local.”

During the event, full weekend participants are welcome to bring their own supplies to take part in primitive camping. Jacobs suggested a tent, something to sleep in like a sleeping bag, as well as a flashlight, etc.

“Very nice” port-a-potties are available on-site.

“We will be adhering to COVID regulations for outdoor gatherings,” said Jacobs.

To assist in adhering to regulations during this time, the max number of tickets being sold for the retreat is 50, and it is first-come, first-serve.

Those who want to take part in the event but can’t afford it are welcome to contact the studio for a scholarship application. An application is also available for the regular classes the studio provides, although scholarship funds are limited and are also on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Classes the studio offers throughout the year vary, but can be learned about on its website, www.indigorootsstudio.com/, or by following the Facebook page “Indigo Roots Studio.”

Tickets for the retreat can be purchased online through the website, through the Mindbody app, or in-person at the studio.

Those traveling to Indigo Roots physical location, 120 W. Court St. in Washington Court House, suite 1, to pay for their retreat tickets, will find that the studio is now located upstairs.

According to Jacobs, the new space is large and nice, as the store and studio are all located upstairs rather than downstairs.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the retreat is Aug. 28. Jacobs can be contacted for questions at 740-572-0629 or by email at shannon@indigorootsstudio.com.

Reach reporter Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMwoods.

Indigo Roots studio and store are now located upstairs in a large, nice space that allows for better social distancing during the current pandemic, according to Indigo Roots owner Shannon Jacobs. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200727_111648-1.jpg Indigo Roots studio and store are now located upstairs in a large, nice space that allows for better social distancing during the current pandemic, according to Indigo Roots owner Shannon Jacobs. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos