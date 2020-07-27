Local officer receives promotion

Officer Jonathan “Colt” Sever of the Washington Police Department was recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant. David Page, a sergeant and detective, is retiring from the police department. Sever was sworn in by Washington C.H. Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious.

