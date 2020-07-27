Modern Woodmen hold food drive for Rose Ave.

Modern Woodmen Chapter 5458 members are holding a Drop-off Food Drive that began Saturday, July 25 and will run through Aug. 8 to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center in Washington C.H.

The members are asking folks to drive-by and drop off items at the Fayette County Farmers Market Saturday, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m until noon. At the market there will be signs on South Main Street and East East Street directing vehicles to the drop-off area where volunteers will be masked and social distancing.

Items needed for the Rose Avenue Community meals are: Dry Goods: spaghetti, macaroni, pasta sauce, Velveeta, rice, instant potatoes, taco shells;

Canned Goods: pork and beans, corn, green beans, gravy, chili, peanut butter, jelly and taco seasoning;

Supplies: Paper plates, 9 oz plastic cups, paper bowls, plastic forks, plastic spoons, toilet tissue, paper towels, 30 gal trash bags, foil wrap, and Clorox wipes.

Rose Avenue helps families to build community, support stability and foster transformation by providing for physical concerns ranging from food, clothing, and other assistance, like budgeting and life skills training, designed to provide a hand up to those seeking new life.

Modern Woodmen members will also purchase and deliver additional items most needed for the center.

Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. This is done through financial guidance and social, educational and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes Modern Woodmen unique as a fraternal financial services organization.

For more information, contact Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Modern Woodmen members partnered with Washington High School DECA members selling cookies at after-school events in May of 2019 to raise funds for new DECA competition blazers. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 raised by DECA to purchase 60 new blazers totaling $5,000. Pictured left to right: Modern Woodmen District Agent Daniel Mayo, Modern Woodmen member Debra Corbell- Grover, and DECA Teacher-Coach David Penwell. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Resized952019061995115447.jpg Modern Woodmen members partnered with Washington High School DECA members selling cookies at after-school events in May of 2019 to raise funds for new DECA competition blazers. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 raised by DECA to purchase 60 new blazers totaling $5,000. Pictured left to right: Modern Woodmen District Agent Daniel Mayo, Modern Woodmen member Debra Corbell- Grover, and DECA Teacher-Coach David Penwell. Courtesy photo