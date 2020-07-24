Aleshire named top showman

Libby Aleshire was named the 2020 Overall Showman of Showmen Friday evening following a tough competition between the best showmen the county has to offer at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Aleshire — who had won the Overall Turkey Showman earlier this week — said, “It feels really great, it feels like my hard work finally paid off and I am thankful for all of the help along the way. A lot of people helped me. (Showing the) cattle was a little uncomfortable,” Aleshire said with a laugh. “I want to say good job to all the other competitors, you all did great and I am so thankful for them helping with their animals as well.” Also placing in the top five were Kelsey Pettit placing second, Weston Melvin taking third, Hunter Havens receiving fourth place and finally, Madison Johnson rounding out the top showmen at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Pictured (L to R): Melvin, Pettit, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Aleshire (seated), Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, Havens and Johnson.

Libby Aleshire was named the 2020 Overall Showman of Showmen Friday evening following a tough competition between the best showmen the county has to offer at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Aleshire — who had won the Overall Turkey Showman earlier this week — said, “It feels really great, it feels like my hard work finally paid off and I am thankful for all of the help along the way. A lot of people helped me. (Showing the) cattle was a little uncomfortable,” Aleshire said with a laugh. “I want to say good job to all the other competitors, you all did great and I am so thankful for them helping with their animals as well.” Also placing in the top five were Kelsey Pettit placing second, Weston Melvin taking third, Hunter Havens receiving fourth place and finally, Madison Johnson rounding out the top showmen at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Pictured (L to R): Melvin, Pettit, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Aleshire (seated), Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, Havens and Johnson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200724_195951327.jpg Libby Aleshire was named the 2020 Overall Showman of Showmen Friday evening following a tough competition between the best showmen the county has to offer at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Aleshire — who had won the Overall Turkey Showman earlier this week — said, “It feels really great, it feels like my hard work finally paid off and I am thankful for all of the help along the way. A lot of people helped me. (Showing the) cattle was a little uncomfortable,” Aleshire said with a laugh. “I want to say good job to all the other competitors, you all did great and I am so thankful for them helping with their animals as well.” Also placing in the top five were Kelsey Pettit placing second, Weston Melvin taking third, Hunter Havens receiving fourth place and finally, Madison Johnson rounding out the top showmen at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Pictured (L to R): Melvin, Pettit, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Aleshire (seated), Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, Havens and Johnson. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo