CCHD investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases from Clinton Co. fair attendees

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District is investigating a cluster of people with COVID-19 cases who report attending the recent Clinton County Fair, which ran from July 11-18.

“This was determined through contact tracing by multiple local health districts,” according to a statement by the Clinton County Health District. “These individuals have now isolated at home. The investigation into this matter continues.”

Some Clinton Countians had expressed concern across social media during the fair due to the large numbers of attendees and large percentage of attendees of fair events not wearing masks or social distancing.

The CCHD added in their release, “As always, we encourage people with COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine and talk with their health care provider at the onset of symptoms. As of July 23rd 2020, Gov. DeWine has made facial coverings mandated while out in public. We encourage everyone to wear their facial coverings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Clinton County residents are reminded to follow the ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order, practice social/physical distancing and wash their hands often.

For more information on COVID-19 in Ohio visit the Ohio Department of Health website www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Health updates confirmed cases daily at 2 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, please visit the information hub www.covidcc.com.