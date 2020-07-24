Fayette Garden Club visits Shaw Wetlands

After having to cancel several planned meetings due to the coronavirus, members of the Fayette Garden Club were able to meet and enjoy a brief time together recently.

Members met at the Shaw Wetlands on Robinson Road. This wetland is owned by the county and is open during the day to the public. It has a boardwalk that is approximately 1/3 mile long. This takes you through various high grasses and many trees.

Sounds of different birds and frogs could be heard. After the halfway mark, the boardwalk ends and you can continue on the path that leads you back to the parking lot. Small pictures of plants or animals that might be seen during the walk were posted, making a scavenger hunt possible.

Garden club ladies had Brigette Hisey as an informative guide. She gave a brief history of the Shaw Wetlands and its importance. On the walk, she drew attention to interesting types of grasses and trees. She also shared an app that had sounds of frogs that might be seen in Fayette County

When the ladies arrived back at the trail’s beginning, Pat Parsons had light refreshments for everyone.

Members were reminded that the Aug. 14 meeting will be at the Estle cottage. Ladies are to bring a sack lunch to be eaten as we sit under the shade trees.

Those enjoying the wetlands were: Debbie Carr, Mary Estle, Julia Hidy, Sandy Kelley, Pat Parsons, Pam Rhoades, guest-Jonathan Bowen and guide Brigette Hisey.