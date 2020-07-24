Pitstick reigns ‘supreme’ at dairy show

During the dairy show events on Friday at the Fayette County Junior Fair, Madison Pitstick won both the supreme dairy cow and overall showman.

Madison recently graduated from both Miami Trace High School and Southern State Community College. She plans to attend Wilmington College this upcoming school year and major in animal science.

According to Madison, this is her first year winning first place, which is an “awesome” way to end her exhibits. Last year Madison was the reserve supreme champion.

She is a member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club and recognized her parents for helping her throughout the years.

“They helped me get to where I’m at,” said Madison.

The best part about being involved in the fair all these years, according to Madison, is all the people that are there to help them. She mentioned the Bennetts are very helpful as well as a couple of friends, including Jason.

Advice to other kids from Madison is — “just keep working, hard work pays off.”

While taking photographs following her victory, Madison asked that fellow exhibitor, Kooper Hicks, join her for the photos.

Kooper won the reserve champion Holstein.

According to Madison, Kooper’s father rents the house where Madison’s cows are located.

“So he’s down there an awful lot, and he got into the cows last year and for the past six months he’s been working really hard to getting into showing the cows,” said Madison.

Judging the dairy event this year was Corey Jodrey.

Pictured (left-to-right) are Judge Corey Jodrey, Kooper Hicks, Madison Pitstick, Dairy Princess Taylor Moore, Beef Queen Natalie Lindsey and Queen Aubrey Schwartz.