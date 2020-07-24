Hicks, Hoppes take top sheep honors

The Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb and Breeding Sheep Show was held on Thursday morning with several exhibitors claiming the top prizes.

The first of these exhibitors to be named was the Overall Sheep Showman, Meghan Cory. Cory — who went on to compete in the Showman of Showman competition on Friday — was thrilled to claim the title.

“It feels really good, I wasn’t expecting to win my age class,” Cory said. “It was a lot of work so it’s really rewarding to win today.”

Claiming another top prize during the show was Katie Hicks, whose project was named the Grand Champion Market Lamb. A roar in the crowd rang as the announcement came from the judge.

“The hard work has definitely paid off, it feels good to be out here and get Grand Champion,” Hicks said. “It is really relieving for it to go so well, so that is nice. I want to thank my parents and family friends that have been there to help me. I also want to say if you are a younger exhibitor, you definitely need to work hard and it will pay off.”

Next, Jacob Hoppes’ project was named as the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Hoppes — who is in his last year of 4-H — said this placing is special to him.

“This really means a lot to me, I have worked real hard for a few years,” Hoppes said. “My brother got reserve a couple of times, but this is my first time winning reserve. I would love to say thank you to my breeder, I got these lambs from Backwoods Farms in Johnstown, my parents, and everyone out there who has come out to help me over the years. Also my late grandfather, he was the reason I got started into lambs and how I got this far.”

Finishing out the rest of the top five Market Lamb competition was Corbin Melvin placing third overall, Delaney Roberts taking fourth overall and Weston Melvin finishing out the top.

Finally, two more classes were held for the Market Pen of Two, and Corbin Melvin was named the Grand Champion and Meghan Cory took home the Reserve Grand Champion prize.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the 141st Fayette County Junior Fair.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Meghan Cory was named the Overall Sheep Showman during the show on Thursday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200723_112323365.jpg Meghan Cory was named the Overall Sheep Showman during the show on Thursday. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos Jacob Hoppes’ project won Reserve Grand Champion on Thursday. Hoppes said this is his last year and was his best placing to date at the Fayette County Fair. He is pictured with Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Emily Moser, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits and Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200723_130842184.jpg Jacob Hoppes’ project won Reserve Grand Champion on Thursday. Hoppes said this is his last year and was his best placing to date at the Fayette County Fair. He is pictured with Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Emily Moser, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits and Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos Corbin Melvin’s (far right) project won the Grand Champion Market Pen of Two. He is pictured with the Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz and his brother Weston Melvin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Market-Lamb-pen-of-2-grand-champion-2020.jpg Corbin Melvin’s (far right) project won the Grand Champion Market Pen of Two. He is pictured with the Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz and his brother Weston Melvin. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo The Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb and Breeding Sheep Show was held on Thursday morning at the Fayette County Fair Sales Arena. Katie Hicks — pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz — claimed the Grand Champion prize for her project. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200723_130256825.jpg The Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb and Breeding Sheep Show was held on Thursday morning at the Fayette County Fair Sales Arena. Katie Hicks — pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz — claimed the Grand Champion prize for her project. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos