SSCC announces honors lists for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for spring semester 19/20.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

From Fayette County:

Named to the PRESIDENT’S List:

– Bloomingburg: Shalyn Landrum, Angel Edwards

– Washington Court House: Wesley Nye, Logan Wilson, Racquel Browder, Ashleigh Donohoe, Caleb Perry, Macie Riley, Delaney Eakins, Kerri Black, Dylan Bernard, Bo Little, Jenna Sams

Named to the DEAN’S List:

– Bloomingburg: Tabitha Landrum

– Greenfield: Victoria Schappacher

– Jeffersonville: Gabrielle McCord, Ethan Steele, Jason Stires

– Mt Sterling: Kyler Batson

– Washington Court House: Haylee Anders, Cassie Baird, Colby Blade, McKinley Carr, Chyna Cupp, Harley Dawson, Nickolas Doddroe, McKenzee Dunn, Mitchell Funderburg, Sydnie Hall, Destiny Lavins, Gavin Moore, Natalee Payton, Jessica Pfeifer, Keegan Terry

Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, weekend, online and hybrid courses, and a tuition rate that is one of the lowest in the state.

