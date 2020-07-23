Youth exhibit various alpacas

In the intermediate class, Trinity Johns took fifth place in the showmanship event and second in the obstacle course.

In the intermediate class, Xayvion Johns took second place in the showmanship event and third place in the obstacle course.

After Baily Miller (pictured) placed first in her class during the showmanship event, she competed against Stephen Lehr and came in second for overall showman. Baily took fourth place in the alpaca obstacle course for the intermediate class.

In the advanced class, Brandelynn Jenkins took sixth in the showmanship event and third in the obstacle course.

In the intermediate class, Brooklynn Miller took fourth place in the showmanship event and fifth place in the obstacle course.

In the intermediate class, Carley Bateson took third place in the showmanship event and won first place in the obstacle course.

In the advanced class, Kelsey Leasure took third in the showmanship event and second in the obstacle course.

In the advanced class, Mackenna Leasure took second in the showmanship event and sixth in the obstacle course.

In the advanced class, Neihamiah Lehr took fifth in the showmanship event and fifth in the obstacle course.

In the advanced class, Titus Lehr took fourth in the showmanship event and fourth in the obstacle course.

After taking first in the advance class for the showmanship event, Stephen Lehr (pictured) competed against Baily Miller (the first place winner of the intermediate class) and was recognized as the overall alpaca showman. Lehr also won first in his class in the alpaca obstacle course.

On Thursday, several exhibitors were recognized during both the alpaca showmanship event and the alpaca obstacle course during the Fayette County Junior Fair. The events were held in the small animals barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.