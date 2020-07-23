Pettit wins big at goat show

Kelsey Pettit had a remarkable showing at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show in both the meat and dairy goat competitions.

Pettit, who will be a sophomore at Miami Trace High School this year, won best overall showman in both the boer and dairy goat showmanship competitions, won the grand champion dairy goat, won the fourth overall dairy goat, won the reserve champion percentage doe, and had the fourth overall boer goat.

A member of Top Performers 4-H Club and of FFA, Pettit is no stranger to competing at the highest levels.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to show in some of the biggest stages in the nation, but Fayette County is still my favorite,” she said.

In the boer goat show, Weston Melvin, 16, won the grand champion prize.

“It took a lot of work,” said Melvin, who is a member of the Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H club. “I knew I had a chance because it’s a good goat, but it’s still very exciting.

Abigail Mick, 17, won the reserve champion boer goat prize. She is also accustomed to success in the local goat shows, as she won the grand champion boer goat in 2017.

“It was exciting to win this year,” said Mick, who is also the goat ambassador at the fair. “I knew I had a chance with the goat I had.”

The reserve champion dairy goat went to Elizabeth Webb. Third overall was Ethan Steele and fifth overall went to Hayden Bartruff.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Elizabeth Webb won reserve grand champion dairy goat at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Dairy-goal-meat-kid-class-champion-2020.jpg Elizabeth Webb won reserve grand champion dairy goat at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. Weston Melvin won grand champion boer goat at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. He is pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Grand-champion-meat-goat-Weston-Melvin.jpg Weston Melvin won grand champion boer goat at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. He is pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Abigail Mick won reserve grand champion boer goat at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. She is pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Reserve-Grand-Champion-Market-goat.jpg Abigail Mick won reserve grand champion boer goat at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. She is pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Kelsey Pettit had a big day at the Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. She won best overall showman in both the boer and dairy goat showmanship competitions, won the grand champion dairy goat, won the fourth overall dairy goat, won the reserve champion percentage doe, and had the fourth overall boer goat. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200723_164039.jpg Kelsey Pettit had a big day at the Fayette County Junior Fair goat show. She won best overall showman in both the boer and dairy goat showmanship competitions, won the grand champion dairy goat, won the fourth overall dairy goat, won the reserve champion percentage doe, and had the fourth overall boer goat.

Weston Melvin wins grand champion meat goat