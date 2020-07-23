An abundance of vegetables at Farmers Market

In this time of abundance of some vegetables, we are searching for ways to make the vegetables we have a lot of exciting. These are the days when having many cookbooks on one’s shelves, OR having internet or library access can be particularly helpful. It is so each to pull several cookbooks from one’s shelves and seek out the index with the name of the vegetable (or meat or cheese or other) in question.

Last week I spoke of my love of green beans and potatoes with garlic butter. In The Flavors of France: A Beautiful Cookbook, I found another green bean recipe “sans” potatoes that looks equally delicious. After parboiling 1 ½ lbs green beans in salted water for about six minutes until slightly crisp, and cooled quickly in ice water, they are added to a pan in which six cloves of minced garlic, two tbl of dried breadcrumbs, and two tbl of chopped parsley, salt and pepper are sauteed in two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and a bit of butter.

Meanwhile, I’ve rediscovered a shaved summer squash salad which calls for one pound of a mix of green (zucchini) and yellow squash, SHAVED with a vegetable peeler into strips. This is added to a whisked mix of 2 ½ T good olive oil, 2 T lemon juice (fresh is best), 1 minced garlic clove, salt and pepper. Grated romano or parmesan or feta cheese may be added, as may nuts (try almonds). This cold simple salad is easy adaptable to what you have on hand.

Modern Woodmen Chapter 5458 members will hold a Drop-off-Food Drive July 25 through Aug. 8, to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center. They ask folks to drive by and drop off items at the Fayette County Farmers’ Market Saturday, July 25, and Saturday, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m until noon. At the market there will be signs on South Main Street & East East Street directing vehicles to the drop-off area where volunteers will be masked and social distancing.

Items needed for the Rose Avenue Community meals are: 1) dry goods: spaghetti, macaroni, pasta sauce, Velveeta, rice, instant potatoes, taco shells; 2) canned goods: pork and beans, corn, green beans, gravy, chili, peanut butter, jelly and taco seasoning; 3) supplies: paper plates, 9 oz plastic cups, paper bowls, plastic forks, plastic spoons, toilet tissue, paper towels, 30 gal trash bags, foil wrap, and Clorox wipes.

Rose Avenue helps families to build community, support stability and foster transformation by providing for physical concerns ranging from food, clothing, and other assistance like budgeting and life skills training designed to provide a hand up to those seeking new life. Modern Woodmen members will also purchase and deliver additional items most needed for the center. Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. This is done through financial guidance and social, educational, and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes the unique as a fraternal financial services organization. For more information contact Dan Mayo, 937-725-0445.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King) and Gerhardts (Kevin Gerhardt): Green onions, green beans, white sweet corn, super sweet white corn, super sweet bi-color corn, cantaloupe, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, red and Yukon Gold potatoes, sweet bell peppers, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes. Baked goods.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Adrian & Tina Eicher): Cut flowers – sunflowers, gladiolus, cosmos, amaranths, snapdragons, dahlias, ornamental basil, zinnias.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134 – make advance orders before 5 p.m. Thursday): Artisan bread, muffins, brownies.

Bellafield Flowers (Brooke Waddell): Fresh bouquets

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Homemade sourdough crackers (garlic/turmeric, rosemary, jalapeno/cumin, poppyseed, and ginger/turmeric) and mini-pecan pies. Farm honey and honey/strawberry preserves. Natural body products: glycerin and honey soaps, beeswax hand and cuticle creams, lip balms, and natural insect repellent. Catnip and seasonal produce, including garlic, cucumbers and potatoes. Annual and perennial flowers for butterflies and beauty. Lemon grass.

