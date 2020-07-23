Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 22

Courtney N. Smith, 20, 619 Rawling St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Joshua L. Justice, 43, 602 Peabody Ave., civil protection order violation.

Amanda K. Cox, 33, 602 Peabody Ave., Pike County warrant.

Stephen L. Wilson, 31, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.