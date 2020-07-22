Wilt, Waits win big at fair beef shows

The Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Feeder and Breeding Beef Shows were held on Tuesday afternoon in the Sales Arena with two claiming the grand champion prizes in their respective shows.

Starting off the shows, Victoria Waits won the 2020 Beef Feeder Grand Champion prize after a tough competition.

“Rexie is like my little baby, I wasn’t going to show a feeder calf, but then Rex just happened to come up in my life,” Waits said. “So we bought him and ever since he has been my little buddy and my baby, so winning with him means so much because he is like my pet, he is the closest steer I have had in a while. He will become a fat steer for next year, I am not sure if he is coming back to Fayette County, but he will be a fat steer and he will be with me.”

The Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder was the project of Madison Riley. Riley — who was unable to show her feeder during the show — was emotional following the announcement. She thanked the many people who helped her show her animals this year.

“It feels good and I thank my sisters for helping me with everything, and I am surprised I got it this year,” Riley said with tears in her eyes. “I am surprised the judge picked my cows, so thank you. I appreciate it.”

Following the Feeder Show, the Breeding Beef Show began. The four classes moved quickly and within about an hour, August Wilt was named the 2020 Breeding Beef Grand Champion. Wilt briefly commented on the show and gave a remark to the judge and other exhibitors.

“It’s awesome (to be named Grand Champion),” Wilt said. “(To the judge and other exhibitors) keep on working.”

Additionally, Caitlin Cottrill’s project was named the Reserve Grand Champion during the Breeding Beef show.

Finally, Waits was also named the Overall Beef Showman at the end of the shows. Waits is unfortunately ineligible to compete though as she won the Showman of Showmen competition in 2017. Therefore, Fayette County Beef Queen Natalie Lindsey, who won the Overall Beef Steer Showman, will represent the beef industry at the Showman of Showmen competition on Friday.

