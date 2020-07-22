Junior fair hog show winners named

During the Fayette County Junior Fair Hog Show on Wednesday, Hannah Cummings (center) won fourth place overall. Cummings is pictured with the judge of the show, Brett Beyers, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Pork Princess Hunter Johnson, Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes and Pork Princess Emma Bower.

During the Fayette County Junior Fair Hog Show on Wednesday, Zander Ivey (far right) won fifth place overall. Ivey is pictured with the judge of the show, Brett Beyers, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Pork Princess Hunter Johnson, Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes and Pork Princess Emma Bower.

During the Fayette County Junior Fair Hog Show on Wednesday, Kylan Knapp (third from left) won third place overall. Knapp is pictured with the judge of the show, Brett Beyers, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Beckett Warner, Pork Princess Hunter Johnson, Maxin Warner, Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes and Pork Princess Emma Bower.

During the Fayette County Junior Fair Hog Show on Wednesday, Maya McCoy (middle with trophy) won the reserve grand champion hog prize. McCoy, 11, is a member of Buckeye Land & Livestock 4-H club. She is pictured with the judge of the show, Brett Beyers, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, her brother Keaton, Pork Princess Hunter Johnson, Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes and Pork Princess Emma Bower.