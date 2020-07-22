Johnson named 2020 Horse Queen

The Fayette County Horse Committee is excited to announce the 2020 Fayette County Horse Queen Madison Johnson. She is the daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson of Bloomingburg. Johnson is currently a junior at Miami Trace High School where she participates in cheer, volleyball and FFA. She is also a member of the All-N-One 4-H Club. Throughout Johnson’s 4-H career, she has shown pigs, feeder calves, sheep and horses. She is also currently a member of the Fayette County Junior Fair Board. During Johnson’s experiences with 4-H, one of the things that she values the most is spending time with her friends and family not only in the barn preparing all year, but also at the fair. During this time Johnson has learned that success comes along with hard work and dedication. She learned these qualities not only from her family members, but also role models that she looked up to along the way. Now Johnson looks forward to the fact that it is her turn to help younger members have a fun and successful fair. Johnson would like to wish everyone good luck and hopes that everyone enjoys the 2020 Fayette County Fair.

