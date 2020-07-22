‘Dairy Day’ to be held this Friday at fair

Fayette County Dairy Princess Taylor Moore recently invited the community to the 2020 Dairy Day this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Fayette County Fair.

Moore — who is a Junior Fair participant as well as her duties as fair royalty — decided this year she wanted to help promote the dairy industry by hosting a day for young residents to see just what a dairy project looks like at the fair.

“We are going to have a Dairy Day where kids can come and milk a cow and see what they make and understand a little more about them,” Moore said. “There is a former Ohio FFA State Officer coming — she was raised on a dairy farm and will be bringing lotions and soaps. We really wanted to promote the dairy industry as not very many kids take dairy cattle, and the numbers have went down the last couple of years so we are trying to get some kids interested.”

Moore said for her a dairy cow is like a family pet and a wonderful project every year.

“You call their names and they come running,” Moore said. “It is always hard to let them go when it is time, but they are a big impact on my life.”

Moore said they plan on giving out various goodie bags, which includes recipes with dairy products, coloring books, erasers, key chains, Hershey Kisses with cow prints on the bottom and balloons. She continued to encourage kids to come by and check out the Dairy Barn on the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Fayette County Dairy Princess Taylor Moore https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200722_150955.jpg Fayette County Dairy Princess Taylor Moore Courtesy photo