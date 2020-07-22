Knecht wins hog grand champion

Aiden Knecht (middle) won the grand champion market hog prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Hog Show on Wednesday. Knecht, 14, will be a freshman at Miami Trace High School. He is the son of Matt and Angie Knecht. Aiden is pictured with the judge of the hog show, Brett Beyers, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Pork Princess Hunter Johnson, Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes and Pork Princess Emma Bower.

