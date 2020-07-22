Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Douglas A. Robinson, Bloomingburg, Ohio, disorderly by intoxication, fine $100, court costs $175, found guilty, suspend fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Dixie L. Davis, Bloomingburg, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $221, dismissed upon agreement, defendant is ordered to pay court costs.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, domestic violence, fine $100, court costs $265, upon motion of the Village of Bloomingburg, charge amended from domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, theft, dismissed per agreement.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $265, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 2 years.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $278, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years concurrent with above charge.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $215, 30 days jail time already served.

State of Ohio (Dog)

Brandy L. Cobb, 129 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, dog at large, fine $150, court costs $145.90, suspend $125 of fine if defendant has no similar offense for 2 years.

Brandy L. Cobb, 129 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, dog at large, fine $150, court costs $111.90, suspend $125 of fine if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Village of Jeffersonville

April L. Wilson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua Meyer, Grove City, Ohio, 63/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Marilyn Hughes, London, Ohio, 57/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, found guilty, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Stanley Benner, Waynesville, Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Brown, 8071 North Railroad Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $181, suspend $100 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Michael S. Hart, Hillsboro, Ohio, 39/35 speed, fine $20, court costs $165, upon motion of the Village of Jeffersonville, speed amended from 49/35, no points.

Ohio Department of Health

Robert D. Fleming, Greenfield, Ohio, violation of health ordinance, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Travis D. Jones, 1218 Rawling Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, health order violation, motion to dismiss and moves this court for an order dismissing the above, defendant is in prison, upon motion of the State/City, the above matter is dismissed without prejudice.

Natasha B. Howland, New Holland, Ohio, violation of health order, dismissed per agreement.

Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling, Ohio, violation of health order, court costs $181.80, found guilty, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail,, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Hmun Fambaul, Columbus, Ohio, illegal game birds, fine $250, court costs $125, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years, pay restitution of $217, $1,300/6 guns and animals forfeited to Ohio.

Hmun Fambual, Columbus, Ohio, illegal use of a firearm, court costs $91, costs only.

Ral Z. Thang, Galloway, Ohio, illegal game birds, fine $250, court costs $125, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no similar offense for 3 years, pay restitution of $217 = $1,300/6 gun and animals forfeited to Ohio.

Ral Z. Thang, Galloway, Ohio, illegal use of a firearm, court costs $91, costs only.

Ram T. Bawi, Galloway, Ohio, illegal game birds, fine $250, court costs $125, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years, pay restitution of $217 ($1,300 – 6), guns and animals forfeited to Ohio.

Ram T. Bawi, Galloway, Ohio, illegal use of a firearm, court costs $91, costs only.