Awards given at poultry market events Wednesday

Both the chicken market show and turkey market show were held on Wednesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair small animal barn.

Grand champion of the chicken market show was Jonathon “Jack” Mead while the reserve champion was Dylan Alltop.

Jack won champion of the chicken market show for the first time this year. He is going into the 11th grade at Washington Court House City Schools. He is a member of the Buckeye All-Stars 4-H club.

This is the third year Jack has raised chickens, and the best part about raising them is first seeing them as chicks.

“My favorite part about raising them is probably getting them on the first day and seeing them as just little chicks. Put them in a little swimming pool. It’s just a good time that first day,” said Jack. “The most challenging part — it gets kind of stressful toward fair: making sure they’re keeping clean, getting them to the right weight you want since you are trying to win. Just have to do what’s best for the birds so you can make it all the way.”

According to Jack, his dad was a big help in the project especially with helping to make sure they were fed everyday, and that the right items were purchased.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Jack. “This is my first time winning. Over the past two years I think I’ve placed in the middle of the first class, so making it this far has been really amazing.”

The reserve champion for the chicken market show was Dylan Alltop. Dylan is a member of the Young Atomic Farmers 4-H club.

He has been showing chickens for approximately three years and will be going into 11th grade this year at Miami Trace.

According to Dylan, watching the chickens grow is the best part of raising them.

The most challenging part to raising chickens is, according to Dylan, “trying to get them not to poop on you.”

“They grow pretty quick,” he said. “It’s exciting to win.”

In third place for the chicken market show was Cole Whiteside, in fourth place was Bryce Bennett and in fifth place was Molly Whiteside.

Grand champion of the turkey market show was Drew Black while the reserve champion was Andrew Amore.

Drew is a member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club and the Miami Trace FFA. He will be going into 11th grade at Miami Trace this coming school year. He has been showing turkeys for approximately six years and this year was his fourth time winning.

“I feel like all my hard work’s paid off,” said Drew. “Turkeys are similar to chickens, but with turkeys you have to work with them a little bit more. You have to walk them — usually everyday, sometimes twice a day. I walk mine twice a day toward the end. It’s just finding what works for you — you have to find the feed that works for you, the walking plan that works for you. Just finding the right combination to make the best bird you can.”

According to Drew, he walks his turkeys with a cane so they get used to it — as they have to use a cane when showing the turkeys at the fair.

Drew recognized his parents for helping him and always being there for him.

Winning reserve champion for the turkey market show was Andrew Amore.

Andrew is a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H club.

He just graduated from high school and is planning to attend Muskingum University in Concord with a major in business management.

Andrew has been raising turkeys since he was in seventh grade and has won reserve one other time — in 2017.

“It feels great to end on a high note,” said Andrew.

One of the best parts of taking part in the activities all these years, according to Andrew, is the friendships that come out of it.

“I’d just like to say thanks to everybody who has helped me along the way,” said Andrew.

In third place for the turkey market show was Bryce Bennett, in fourth place was Noah Kelsey-Lane and in fifth place was Elizabeth Aleshire.

Both shows had the same judge — David Adkins.

Adkins is from Lucasville and is an American Poultry Association and American Bantam Association General Licensed Judge and APA Master Exhibitor, a past president of the American Bantam Association, and a former secretary/ treasurer of the Plymouth Rock Fanciers Club and of the Scioto County Fair.

In the past, Adkins has worked as a 4-H Extension Educator, a math and science teacher, and as the secretary/treasurer of the American Poultry Association.

His experience includes years of breeding and exhibiting various breeds of poultry, including Plymouth Rocks, Australorps, Leghorns, Polish, and Cayugas. He has judged junior fair and youth shows in over 40 Ohio counties and in seven other states.

