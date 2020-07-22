Persinger graduates from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program

COLUMBUS – Jared Persinger of Washington Court House recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XI. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Persinger is a Fayette County Farm Bureau board member and has a grain and Black Angus cattle operation. He’s a board member of the Fayette County Soil and Water District and assistant junior high basketball coach.

Over the course of a year, Class XI participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in Louisiana so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

In addition to Ohio Farm Bureau, AgriPOWER XI partners include Cargill, American Farmland Trust, Franklin County Farm Bureau, Clinton, Coshocton, Delaware, Fayette, Fulton, Knox County Farm Bureaus, Southern Ohio Ag and Community Development Fund, Ohio State University Delaware Extension, OFB Foundation, Ohio Soybean Council and the OFBF Water Quality Grant Program.

To learn more about the AgriPOWER program, visit ofbf.org/agripower.

Jared Persinger https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Jared-Persinger-1.jpg Jared Persinger