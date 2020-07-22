Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 21

Kathryn A. Lovely, 70, Jeffersonville, speed 57/35.

James F. Rogers Jr., 43, 517 Third St., domestic violence by threats, obstructing.

Loretta A. Ausman, 45, at large, Ross County warrant.

Gary K. Sorrells, 32, Xenia, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor), theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 20

Joseph Southwick, Chillicothe, protection order violation.

Mikaila Abdul-Hakam, 18, Columbus, temporary permit driving without licensed driver.

Anthony A. Garcia, 43, 834 Pin Oak Place, failure to comply (third-degree felony), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor), OVI per se, no operator’s license.

July 19

Trevor Putney, 19, 220 McKinley Ave., theft, criminal mischief.