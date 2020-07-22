More produce arrives at Wednesday Farmers Market

More and more produce arrives weekly at the Fayette County Farmers Market. The Wednesday market serves as a LOCAL mid-week source for fresh produce (as sweetcorn and the melons quickly mature).

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash only market. Vendors stating they plan on attending today and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): green beans, melons, green onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red and Yukon gold potatoes, cucumbers, peppers, cherry tomatoes and assorted baked goods.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

B.Y.E. Gardens (Brian & Elaine Yoder): tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, cucumbers, green beans, sweet corn, face masks(children’s small, children’s medium & adult). Call Elaine @ 740-606-6373 to place orders.

