Ivey ‘3-peats’ in hog showmanship

It was a “three-peat” for Zander Ivey on Tuesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair hog showmanship contest as the 15-year-old took home the top prize for the third year in a row.

The winner of all 10 showmanship age classes took to the ring inside the hog arena shortly after 5 p.m., allowing the judge to get one final look at the exhibitors. The judge, Dustin Ehrman, shook Ivey’s hand first, signifying he was the overall winner.

When asked if these victories are starting to become commonplace for him after winning overall hog showman for the third time, Ivey said it is still exciting to be the winner.

“Yes, it’s still every exciting,” he said. “It was a little more challenging this time and it still takes a whole lot of work.”

Ivey, who will be a junior at Fayette Christian School, is a member of the Buckeye Land & Livestock 4-H club.

Rounding out the top five hog showmen from Tuesday were: second place Kylan Knapp, third place Drake Sharp, fourth place Dane Wilt and fifth place Konner May.

Ehrman, who was judging his first hog show in Fayette County Tuesday, said that Ivey’s “patience and deliberation really stood out” among the rest of the field.

“(Ivey) never goes too fast, he never goes too slow,” said Ehrman. “His demeanor is impressive and he’s just almost mechanical and very natural in the way that he shows the animal.”

As a collection of exhibitors, Ehrman also came away very impressed with the youngsters of Fayette County.

“They were wonderful….five stars,” he said.

The class winners included: Cassidy Lovett, Aubrey McCoy, Kylan Knapp, Zander Ivey, Drake Sharp, Konner May, Kaden Bryant, Dane Wilt, Alli Knecht, and Molly Wilt.

Zander Ivey (seated) won the overall swine showman for the third straight year. From left to right behind Ivey are: Pork Princess Emma Bower, second place showman Kylan Knapp, fifth place showman Konner May, fourth place showman Dane Wilt, third place showman Drake Sharp, and Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz and Fayette County Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_2984.jpg Zander Ivey (seated) won the overall swine showman for the third straight year. From left to right behind Ivey are: Pork Princess Emma Bower, second place showman Kylan Knapp, fifth place showman Konner May, fourth place showman Dane Wilt, third place showman Drake Sharp, and Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz and Fayette County Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes. Ryan Carter|Record-Herald photo