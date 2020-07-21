Carter wins ‘best of show’

Various people settled into the small animals barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds for this year’s Junior Fair Breeding Rabbit show.

During Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Rabbit Show, several exhibitors were recognized as class winners. Of those winners, Courtney Carter (left) won best of show for 2020. Pictured with Carter is her exhibit as well as 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz.