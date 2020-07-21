Cory wins market rabbit grand champion

There were a total of 17 classes, so the classes were split into fours. Each winner from the previous four classes then competed in divisionals. The first division consisted of (left-to-right): Allison Brady, Kiersten Kulin, Gage Merritt and Jerry Safarik.

Division two consisted of (left-to-right): Meyer Bloom, Kayli Merritt, Paige Fitzgerald and Sydney Carter.

Division three consisted of Clayden Hooks, Kaleb Carter, Allison Carter and Alyvia Atkinson.

Division four consisted of (left-to-right) Tori Peterson, Sarah Duron, Meghan Cory, Aliaha Wilson and Mackenzie Cory.

Finalists for grand champion were (left-to-right) Gage Merritt, Allison Carter, Alyvia Atkinson and Mackenzie Cory.

During Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Rabbit event, Mackenzie Cory took grand champion while Tori Peterson took reserve champion. Pictured (left-to-right): 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Tori Peterson, Gage Merritt, Alyvia Atkinson, Sydney Carter, Mackenzie Cory and Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire.

There were a total of 17 classes, so the classes were split into fours. Each winner from the previous four classes then competed in divisionals. The first division consisted of (left-to-right): Allison Brady, Kiersten Kulin, Gage Merritt and Jerry Safarik. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_2020-fair-market-rabbit-division-one.jpg There were a total of 17 classes, so the classes were split into fours. Each winner from the previous four classes then competed in divisionals. The first division consisted of (left-to-right): Allison Brady, Kiersten Kulin, Gage Merritt and Jerry Safarik. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo Division two consisted of (left-to-right): Meyer Bloom, Kayli Merritt, Paige Fitzgerald and Sydney Carter. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_2020-fair-market-rabbit-div-two.jpg Division two consisted of (left-to-right): Meyer Bloom, Kayli Merritt, Paige Fitzgerald and Sydney Carter. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo Division three consisted of Clayden Hooks, Kaleb Carter, Allison Carter and Alyvia Atkinson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200721_141212.jpg Division three consisted of Clayden Hooks, Kaleb Carter, Allison Carter and Alyvia Atkinson. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo Division four consisted of (left-to-right) Tori Peterson, Sarah Duron, Meghan Cory, Aliaha Wilson and Mackenzie Cory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200721_141228.jpg Division four consisted of (left-to-right) Tori Peterson, Sarah Duron, Meghan Cory, Aliaha Wilson and Mackenzie Cory. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo Finalists for grand champion were (left-to-right) Gage Merritt, Allison Carter, Alyvia Atkinson and Mackenzie Cory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200721_141242.jpg Finalists for grand champion were (left-to-right) Gage Merritt, Allison Carter, Alyvia Atkinson and Mackenzie Cory. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo During Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Rabbit event, Mackenzie Cory took grand champion while Tori Peterson took reserve champion. Pictured (left-to-right): 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Tori Peterson, Gage Merritt, Alyvia Atkinson, Sydney Carter, Mackenzie Cory and Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200721_131810.jpg During Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Rabbit event, Mackenzie Cory took grand champion while Tori Peterson took reserve champion. Pictured (left-to-right): 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Tori Peterson, Gage Merritt, Alyvia Atkinson, Sydney Carter, Mackenzie Cory and Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo