Johnson wins top horse showman prize Tuesday

Madison Johnson — the Fayette County Horse Queen — was named the Overall Horse Showman during the 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show on Tuesday morning.

Following the first nearly two hours of competition during the morning showmanship classes, Johnson took home the gold. She said on Tuesday that this is her fourth year going to the Showman of Showmen competition on Friday. The overall trophy was donated by Zoe Woodland Performance Horses.

“I think this is my fourth year going to the competition,” Johnson said with a smile. “Yeah I am excited to see how everything goes. I just really want to thank my parents and everyone who has helped me get here with practice and teaching me everything I know. The only thing I get nervous about is all the small animals and the birds (at the Showman of Showmen), I am not really familiar with the birds. The turkey also scares me to death.”

Each year following the show, three exhibitors are named as the “Hi-Point” winners after a successful day of showing. This year, Lorelei King was named the Senior Hi-Point winner, Karlee Johnson was named the 12 & Under Hi-Point winner and the Fayette County Dairy Princess Taylor Moore was named the Walk-Trot Hi-Point winner. Each young lady was presented with a trophy — this year donated by Kile Landscaping, Benny Jamison and Jennarations Hair & Nail Design.

Results from the 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show:

Class 265 – English showmanship, horse and pony – all ages: First place Karlee Johnson. Banner donated by Collins Septic, LLC.

Class 266B – Western showmanship, horse – 13 & Over: First place Madison Johnson, second place Lorelei King, third place Mary Gerber and fourth place Linzy Turley. Banner donated by Jill Adelsberger

Class 266D – Western showmanship, horse – 12 & under: First place Taylor Payton. Banner donated by Kirkpatrick Funeral Home.

Class 266F – Western/English showmanship, horse or pony – first year: First place Emily Turner, second place Taylor Moore and third place Rachel Brown. Trophy donated by Complete Stump Grinding.

Class 270 – Walk-trot horsemanship/equitation, horse or pony – first year: First place Taylor Matthews and second place Taylor Moore. Trophy donated by Dan and Cindy Drake.

Class 271/272 – English equitation – all ages: First place Karlee Johnson. Banner donated by Bethany Reiterman the 2014 Horse Queen.

Class 273A/B – English pleasure – all ages: First place Karlee Johnson and second place Linzy Turley. Banner donated by Dan and Jennifer Robinson.

Class 274B – Walk-trot, Western/English – first year: First place Taylor Matthews, second place Taylor Moore, third place Rachel Brown and fourth place Emily Turner. Trophy donated by MH Concrete and Construction.

Class 276/277 – Western pleasure – 13 & Over: First place Madison Johnson, second place Mary Gerber and third place Linzy Turley. Banner donated by Heath Johnson’s Family.

Class 278 – Western Pleasure, Horse – 12 & Under: First place Taylor Payton and second place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Max Hughes – SVG.

Class 281/282 – Western Horsemanship, Horse – 13 & Over: First place Madison Johnson and second place Lorelei King. Banner donated by Eric Pitstick’s Family.

Class 283 – Western Horsemanship, Horse – 12 & Under: First place Taylor Payton. Banner donated by Hallie Reiterman.

Class 285 – Pleasure Driving: First place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Dan and Cindy Drake.

Class 286 – Ranch Pleasure: First place Lorelei King and second place Linzy Turley. Banner donated by All-N-One 4-H Club.

Class 286A – Ranch Riding: First place Lorelei King and second place Linzy Turley. Banner donated by Mike and Nicol Reiterman.

Class 288 – Barrels, All ages: First place Lorelei King, second place Linzy Turley, third place Karlee Johnson and fourth place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Eric Gerber’s Family.

Class 289 – Flags, All ages: First place Lorelei King, second place Linzy Turley and third place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Dave & Betty Cook.

