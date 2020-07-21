Hancock County royalty visits Fayette

The 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair received a visit from this year’s queen of the Hancock County Junior Fair, Hannah Betts. Betts explained that she lives approximately three hours from Fayette County but attends Wilmington College, majoring in agricultural education and animal sciences. Pictured (left-to-right): Fayette County Fair First Attendant Victoria Waits, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Hancock County Fair Queen Hannah Betts, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick and Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire.

The 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair received a visit from this year’s queen of the Hancock County Junior Fair, Hannah Betts. Betts explained that she lives approximately three hours from Fayette County but attends Wilmington College, majoring in agricultural education and animal sciences. Pictured (left-to-right): Fayette County Fair First Attendant Victoria Waits, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Hancock County Fair Queen Hannah Betts, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick and Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_2020-fair-visiting-royalty.jpg The 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair received a visit from this year’s queen of the Hancock County Junior Fair, Hannah Betts. Betts explained that she lives approximately three hours from Fayette County but attends Wilmington College, majoring in agricultural education and animal sciences. Pictured (left-to-right): Fayette County Fair First Attendant Victoria Waits, Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Hancock County Fair Queen Hannah Betts, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick and Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo