Top showmen chosen at poultry showmanship contest

Three top showmen were chosen during Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship event.

Those chosen were for overall chicken, turkey and duck showman.

Taking overall chicken showman was Jenna Goddard. Jenna will be going into 10th grade at Miami Trace. She is a member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club.

According to Goddard, she has been showing chickens since she was in fourth grade.

The best part of showing is, according to Jenna, “you get to see how much your work has paid off, and it’s just a really good experience overall.

“The most challenging part to showing is never knowing what questions the judge will ask.”

Taking overall turkey showman was Elizabeth Aleshire. She will be going into 11th grade at Miami Trace. Elizabeth is this year’s small animals queen and is a member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club.

Elizabeth has been showing turkeys for approximately four years. This year she also has market turkeys, market pen chickens, market pen rabbits and three hogs.

The best part to showing is, according to Elizabeth, “getting to be out there with your animals and being a role model to younger members.”

Taking overall duck showman was Drew Black. Drew will be going into 11th grade at Miami Trace. He is a member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club.

Drew has been showing ducks for approximately four years.

“Showmanship is just a test of knowledge and how well you can handle the bird. I think that’s a really important part to having animals,” said Drew.

The most challenging part to showing ducks, according to Drew, is “knowing as much as you can about your bird, the species and the variety. You just have to memorize a whole lot of stuff.”

On Monday, Elizabeth Aleshire won showman of turkey. Pictured (left-to-right) are Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick and Jonah Goddard: (front) Aleshire. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_2020-fair-poultry-show-turkey-showman.jpg On Monday, Elizabeth Aleshire won showman of turkey. Pictured (left-to-right) are Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick and Jonah Goddard: (front) Aleshire. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos On Monday, Jenna Goddard won overall showman of chicken. Pictured are Goddard with runner-ups and fair royalty: (left-to-right, back) Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick, Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire, Kamika Bennett,Xander Cummings and Addyson Butts: (front) Goddard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_2020-fair-poultry-show-chicken-showman.jpg On Monday, Jenna Goddard won overall showman of chicken. Pictured are Goddard with runner-ups and fair royalty: (left-to-right, back) Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick, Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire, Kamika Bennett,Xander Cummings and Addyson Butts: (front) Goddard. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos On Monday, Drew Black won overall duck showman. Pictured (left-to-right, back) are Robbie Bennett, Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire and Kamika Bennett: (front) Black. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_2020-fair-poultry-show-duck-showman.jpg On Monday, Drew Black won overall duck showman. Pictured (left-to-right, back) are Robbie Bennett, Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire and Kamika Bennett: (front) Black. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos