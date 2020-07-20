Atkinson wins overall rabbit showman prize

During the Fayette County Junior Fair’s rabbit showmanship competition on Monday morning, Alyvia Atkinson took the overall rabbit showman prize.

The event was held in the small animal barn and lasted from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. There were 10 classes in total.

Alyvia was originally part of class seven with six others. She will be going into sixth grade in the Miami Trace Local School District.

According to Alyvia, both Aubrey Schwartz (the 2020 Fair Queen) and her grandfather helped her the most with raising rabbits.

“The best part of the competition was probably… going against people like six years older than me,” said Alyvia.

When asked if she was nervous about the competition, Alyvia explained, “a little nervous but not much.”

Alyvia had placed as second overall rabbit showman last year. Aside from rabbits being one of her favorite animals, she also loves giraffes and elephants.

The judge for the contest was Kevin Bogan from Sabina. Bogan has been an ARBA judge for 28 years and is a director on the Clinton County Fairboard.

Bogan has been a 4-H advisor for 44 years and has been a judge for various national, state and local shows. He is also the owner of Bogan Cages and Supplies.

The following rankings were provided to the Record-Herald for each class in the rabbit showmanship event. They are in order of first through fifth place for each class.

Class one (11th and 12th grade): Abigail Mick, Alyssa Reeves, Magarah Bloom, Adrianna Gifford and Macy Gruber. Other participants: Morgan Reeves, Maddie Gilmore and Derek Mitchem.

Class two (10th grade): Lindsey Stump, Elizabeth Aleshire, Allison Forsythe, Alex King and Savannah Shupert.

Class three (9th grade): Caleb Bennett, Sophia Parsons, Morgan Cartwright, Alli Brady and Simon Thornburg. Other participants: Tannen Huff and Joshua “Allen” Penwell.

Class four (7th and 8th grade): Jake Manbevers, Robbie Bennett, Ben Mathews, Ethan Smith and Kiki Kulhin. Other participants: Margo Funderburg, Brooklynn Miller and Emily Haines.

Class five (6th grade): Kamika Bennett, Katelyn Bock, Karris Dye, Westin Dawes and Elijah Kerwood. Other participants: Cole Whiteside and Norah B.

Class six (6th grade): Leah Marine, Lynnie King, Alyssa Esker, Maggie Pfeifer and Clayden Hooks. Other participants: Tori Johnson, Mikahaylee Ragland, Bailey Miller and Randon Stolzenburg.

Class seven (5th grade): Alyvia Atkinson, Paige Fitzgerald, Lauren Thompson, Olivia Haycook and Kelsy Douglas. Other participants: Kimber White and Weston Rhonemus.

Class eight (5th grade): Alainee Wolfee, Aliaha Wilson, Jeffery Miller, Kyleigh Caldwell and Tori Peterson. Other participants: Mattisyn May.

Class nine (4th grade): Meyer Bloom, Sam Pfeifer, Tille Abbott, Hunter Chance and Lindsey Warnock. Other participants: Keionnie Ackley, Molly Whiteside and Kami Kuhlin.

Class 10 (3rd grade): Claire Streitenberger, Aliya Wolffe, Kenzie Ellis, Audrey Campbell and Jerry Safarik. Other participants: Zackary Caldwell.

Of those who took first place in their classes, the placement for overall showman was (in order): Alyvia Atkinson, Abigail Mick, Lindsey Stump, Leah Marine and Meyer Bloom. Other participants: Caleb Bennett, Jake Manbevers, Kamika Bennett, Alainee Wolffe and Claire Streitenberger.

The rabbit showmanship event brought in a decent-sized crowd on Monday morning at the Fayette County Junior Fair. The event was held in the small animal barn. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Rabbit-Showman.-crowd.jpg The rabbit showmanship event brought in a decent-sized crowd on Monday morning at the Fayette County Junior Fair. The event was held in the small animal barn. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Alyvia Atkinson won overall rabbit showman during Monday morning’s rabbit showmanship contest. Pictured (left-to-right) are: 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Atkinson and 2020 Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Rabbit-overall-showman.jpg Alyvia Atkinson won overall rabbit showman during Monday morning’s rabbit showmanship contest. Pictured (left-to-right) are: 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Atkinson and 2020 Fayette County Small Animals Queen Elizabeth Aleshire. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos