Koski named ‘overall dog showman’ Monday

Katrina Koski was named the best overall dog showman Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show.

The 18-year-old senior also was the overall off-lead winner and the high combined winner, which is the combined highest score in obedience and high score in showmanship. The overall on-lead winner was Laine Holstein.

This was the first overall showmanship prize for Koski, who showed two dogs, “Zoey,” an Australian Shepherd, and “Pumpkin,” a beagle mix, during this year’s show. Zoey, who Koski showed in the overall showman drive, recently recovered from a bout with cancer.

“Zoey took a couple of months off and she’s now missing part of her jaw, but she’s doing better,” said Koski. “She did a lot better showing than I expected her to….she is a really hyper dog.”

Koski, a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H club, said she was extremely excited when her name was announced as the overall showman. She has been showing Zoey and Pumpkin since 2017. Following the show that was held in the sales arena, Koski was presented with a chair and banner.

Along with Koski, the top five showmen were as follows:

Second place – Laine Holstein

Third place – Colton Osborne

Fourth place – Cassie Baird

Fifth place – Blake Walker

Several other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show.

In the showmanship classes: Colton Osborne won the Junior A class, Laine Holstein won the Junior B class, Thomas Smalley won the Intermediate B class, Cassie Baird won the Senior A class, and Katrina Koski won the Senior B class.

In the obedience classes, Cassie Baird won the Beginner Novice A class, Laine Holstein won the Beginner Novice B class, Katrina Koski won the Novice B class, and Katrina Koski won the Brace class.

In the rally classes, Cassie Baird won the Rally Novice A class, Laine Holstein won the Rally Novice B class, and Katrina Koski won the Rally Novice C class.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Katrina Koski (far left) won the overall dog showman award at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. Koski is pictured with her dog, “Zoey.” Others pictured from left to right are Abigail Mick, the goat ambassador, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, and Eva Smalley, dog ambassador. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Dog-Showman-overall-1.jpg Katrina Koski (far left) won the overall dog showman award at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. Koski is pictured with her dog, “Zoey.” Others pictured from left to right are Abigail Mick, the goat ambassador, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, and Eva Smalley, dog ambassador. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos The top five finishers in the overall dog showman competition are pictured. From left to right are Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, Colton Osborne, the third place finisher, Laine Holstein, the second place finisher, overall winner Katrina Koski and her dog Zoey, Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick, Dog Ambassador Eva Smalley, Blake Walker, the fifth place finisher, and Cassie Baird, the fourth place finisher. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Doggie-Show-larger-group-July-20-1-1.jpg The top five finishers in the overall dog showman competition are pictured. From left to right are Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Waits, Colton Osborne, the third place finisher, Laine Holstein, the second place finisher, overall winner Katrina Koski and her dog Zoey, Goat Ambassador Abigail Mick, Dog Ambassador Eva Smalley, Blake Walker, the fifth place finisher, and Cassie Baird, the fourth place finisher. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos