McCoy wins Grand Champion Breeding Gilt Drive

In the Hog Pavilion, viewers were asked to practice social distancing and members of the Junior Fair Board recording the event for Facebook Live.

Kylan Knapp took home first place in the senior Breeding Hog Showmanship class. He is pictured with Fayette County Pork Princesses Emma Bower and Hunter Johnson and Fayette County Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes.

Aiden Knecht won the Intermediate Class Breeding Hog Showmanship and went on to be named the Overall Breeding Hog Showman. He is pictured with Fayette County Pork Princesses Emma Bower and Hunter Johnson and Fayette County Pork Queen Laikyn Hughes.

Maya McCoy won first place for her Purebred Breeding Gilt January Landrace. McCoy also placed first in the Junior Breeding Hog Showmanship class.

Allie Stoughton won first in her January Duroc class during the Breeding Swine Show.

Derek Mitchem — pictured with Fayette County Pork Princesses Hunter Johnson and Emma Bower — won first in the December Yorkshire class.

Zander Ivey won the Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt prize with his Crossbred Breeding Gilt.

The Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Swine Show was held on Monday afternoon. Maya McCoy won the Grand Champion Breeding Gilt Drive with her January Landrace. McCoy also managed a win in the Fayette County Born and Raised Category.