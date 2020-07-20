Posted on by

Scenes from Monday at the fair

Cattle relaxing in a fresh bed of straw on the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Photo by Kathy Patterson

Workers, from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, at the Fayette County Cattle Feeders booth mask up during the first day of the fair.


Photo by Kathy Patterson

Folks working with goats at the fair on Monday.


Photo by Kathy Patterson

Hailey Muncie, a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch, with her market lambs.


Photo by Kathy Patterson

These youngsters clean their animals on the first day of the Fayette County Fair, July 20, 2020.


Photo by Kathy Patterson

Photo by Kathy Patterson

Photo by Kathy Patterson

Photo by Kathy Patterson

Photo by Kathy Patterson

Photo by Kathy Patterson