Scenes from Monday at the fair

Cattle relaxing in a fresh bed of straw on the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Workers, from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, at the Fayette County Cattle Feeders booth mask up during the first day of the fair.

Folks working with goats at the fair on Monday.

Hailey Muncie, a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch, with her market lambs.

These youngsters clean their animals on the first day of the Fayette County Fair, July 20, 2020.