Youth compete for overall rabbit showman

The individuals who won first place in each class during the Fayette County Junior Fair rabbit showmanship event on Monday morning, competed for overall rabbit showman. The placement for overall showman was (in order): Alyvia Atkinson, Abigail Mick, Lindsey Stump, Leah Marine and Meyer Bloom. Other participants: Caleb Bennett, Jake Manbevers, Kamika Bennett, Alainee Wolffe and Claire Streitenberger.

Class one consisted of 11th and 12th graders. The rankings for class one are as follows: Abigail Mick, Alyssa Reeves, Magarah Bloom, Adrianna Gifford and Macy Gruber. Other participants: Morgan Reeves, Maddie Gilmore and Derek Mitchem.

Class two consisted of 10th graders. The rankings for class two are as follows: Lindsey Stump, Elizabeth Aleshire, Allison Forsythe, Alex King and Savannah Shupert.

Class three consisted of 9th graders. The rankings for class three are as follows: Caleb Bennett, Sophia Parsons, Morgan Cartwright, Alli Brady and Simon Thornburg. Other participants: Tannen Huff and Joshua “Allen” Penwell.

Class four consisted of 7th and 8th graders. The rankings for class four are as follows: Jake Manbevers, Robbie Bennett, Ben Mathews, Ethan Smith and Kiki Kulhin. Other participants: Margo Funderburg, Brooklynn Miller and Emily Haines.

Class five consisted of 6th graders. The rankings for class five are as follows: Kamika Bennett, Katelyn Bock, Karris Dye, Westin Dawes and Elijah Kerwood. Other participants: Cole Whiteside and Norah B.

Class six consisted of 6th graders. The rankings for class six are as follows: Leah Marine, Lynnie King, Alyssa Esker, Maggie Pfeifer and Clayden Hooks. Other participants: Tori Johnson, Mikahaylee Ragland, Bailey Miller and Randon Stolzenburg.

Class seven consisted of 5th graders. The rankings for class seven are as follows: Alyvia Atkinson, Paige Fitzgerald, Lauren Thompson, Olivia Haycook and Kelsy Douglas. Other participants: Kimber White and Weston Rhonemus.

Class eight consisted of 5th graders. The rankings for class eight are as follows: Alainee Wolfee, Aliaha Wilson, Jeffery Miller, Kyleigh Caldwell and Tori Peterson. Other participants: Mattisyn May.

Class nine consisted of 4th graders. The rankings for class nine are as follows: Meyer Bloom, Sam Pfeifer, Tille Abbott, Hunter Chance and Lindsey Warnock. Other participants: Keionnie Ackley, Molly Whiteside and Kami Kuhlin.

Class ten consisted of 3rd graders. The rankings for class ten are as follows: Claire Streitenberger, Aliya Wolffe, Kenzie Ellis, Audrey Campbell and Jerry Safarik. Other participants: Zackary Caldwell.