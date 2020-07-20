Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
July 19
Jessica N. Givens, 32, Springfield, license forfeiture.
Natasha B. Howland, 32, New Holland, child support suspension.
July 18
Desarai L. Griffith, 27, Greenfield, Highland County warrant.
Samantha J.R. Pummill, 43, Leeesburg, Highland County warrant.
Heather Shelpman, 32, 4104 S. Main St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
July 16
Jerrica R. Hites, 21, 878 Pin Oak Place, speed 70/35.