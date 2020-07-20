Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 19

Jessica N. Givens, 32, Springfield, license forfeiture.

Natasha B. Howland, 32, New Holland, child support suspension.

July 18

Desarai L. Griffith, 27, Greenfield, Highland County warrant.

Samantha J.R. Pummill, 43, Leeesburg, Highland County warrant.

Heather Shelpman, 32, 4104 S. Main St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

July 16

Jerrica R. Hites, 21, 878 Pin Oak Place, speed 70/35.