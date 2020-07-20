Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 18

Criminal Damaging: At 10:48 a.m., Bonnie Spradlin reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons damaged the mirror to her vehicle that was parked on the street. A report was completed.

Theft: At 3:24 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers spoke to the complainant, who advised Heather Shelpman stole items from the store. Shelpman was arrested and had an outstanding warrant through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

July 17

Receiving Stolen Property/Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 10:58 a.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on South Elm Street in reference to a male in a vehicle injecting drugs. Contact was made with Jeremy Bowen, who denied the allegations. While investigating the complaint, it was verified that the vehicle Bowen was sitting in was stolen out of Columbus. Bowen was arrested and was found to also be in possession of drug paraphernalia.