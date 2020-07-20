Schwartz named Fair Queen

Aubrey Schwartz was crowned as the 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen during the opening ceremony of the 141st Fayette County Fair on Sunday afternoon.

The Fayette County Fair began Sunday with the annual opening ceremony at the grandstand, where members of the Junior Fair Board were celebrated and the Fair Queen was crowned. This year, two were vying for the position — Victoria Waits and Schwartz.

Schwartz is the daughter of Bret and Robin Schwartz. She recently graduated from Miami Trace High School and said she will attend Wilmington College to double major in agriculture and education to eventually become an agricultural educator at a high school or be involved in 4-H Extension work.

“This year has definitely not been normal, but it’s so heartwarming that all of these people came out today and that we get to have a fair this year,” Schwartz said following her crowning.. “A lot has been taken from us (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) — which hasn’t been the easiest — but I am so grateful. (To the crowd) I know it has not been the greatest or a normal year, but all of your support really means the world to us 4-Hers and FFA members that get to come out and show at the fair again this year. Thank you guys.”

Waits will serve as a Fair Queen Attendant and is the only other member of the Fair Queen’s Court this year. Waits is the daughter of Daryl and Kristina Waits. She is a 2020 graduate of Miami Trace High School where she was active in the FFA, National Honors Society, Lead Out Loud, and the Drama Club.

Also during the opening ceremony, the annual Jim and Eddie Kirk Fair Supporter Award was given to Robin Beekman and Harry Wright. This award is given to those community members who have continued to make the fair what it is and provide its participants with the best time possible.

Beekman is known as an all-around caring person for her community and for her support of the Fayette County Fair. She has been very active in many local and statewide organizations and has been a florist for almost 40 years. She has owned her own business, “Robin’s Nest Flowers and Gifts” in Jeffersonville, for 27 years, and has supplied the various arrangements that adorned the opening ceremony and various places around Fayette County.

Wright is a long-time Fayette County Fair supporter. Through his position as a local radio personality, he has continually spoken out for the youth in the 4-H program. He has given a platform for those exhibitors to say, “Thank you,” to the community and has helped celebrate their wins in the various shows for decades. Wright retired from his position late last year and was celebrated on Sunday for his tireless dedication to the youth.

Stay with the Record-Herald all this week for coverage of the 141st Fayette County Fair.

