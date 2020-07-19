Schwartz named 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen

The Opening Ceremony of the 141st Fayette County Fair was held Sunday afternoon with community members in attendance. During the ceremony, Aubrey Schwartz was named the 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen. She thanked everyone who came out and said she was ready to make this year’s fair great.

