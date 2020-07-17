Suspect wanted for armed robberies

One suspect is in custody and a second suspect is wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to four separate armed robberies that occurred at gas stations/food marts in Fayette and Clinton counties during the past week.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Fayette and Clinton county sheriff’s offices served a search warrant on one residence and two vehicles, which provided additional evidence that led to the arrest of Andrew Dowe, 22, of Wilmington. Dowe is being held in the Clinton County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond for Clinton County charges, as well as a holder for aggravated robbery charges from Fayette County, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Fayette County deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Antwan Morris, 24, of Wilmington, for aggravated robbery. A search warrant of Morris’s last known address was executed Friday by Fayette and Clinton deputies and the Wilmington Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Joint S.W.A.T. Team.

Morris was not located during the search. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morris is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

Authorities said Dowe and Morris have been linked to the following alleged robberies:

On Thursday, July 9 at 1:13 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Station, located at 5772 US 68 N in Clinton County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

On Saturday, July 11 at 9:37 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Midway Sunoco, located at 13458 State Route 38 NE, in Fayette County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

On Sunday at 5:46 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Shell Food Mart, located at 220 State St. in Jeffersonville, to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

On Tuesday at 12:48 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to SR 73 Shell, located at 7111 SR 73 W in Clinton County, to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

A joint press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office states: “This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to solve a violent crime. While we are fortunate and thankful that no one was physically injured during these incidents, history tells us that would not likely be the trend if additional robberies occur.”

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Dowe https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Andrew-Dowe-Photo.jpg Dowe Morris https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Antwan-Morris-Photo.jpg Morris

