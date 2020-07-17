Crossroads is ‘for this community’

Members of Crossroads Christian Church took it upon themselves to feed local first responders on Thursday and Friday.

Lead pastor at Crossroads, Adam Lynch, explained, “In our culture, everybody’s known for what they’re against. We want to be known for what we’re for at Crossroads. So, we are for Fayette, we’re for our hospital, our police officers, our first responders, our fire department.”

On Thursday, food was first delivered to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1430 Columbus Ave., and then to the Washington Fire Department, 215 E. Market St.

“It was very kind of them,” said WFD Fire Chief Tim Downing.

On Friday, food was delivered to the Washington Police Department, 130 N. Fayette St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 113 E. Market St., and the Fayette County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 115 E. Temple St.

“Truly, I want to thank everyone from the Crossroads Church for thinking about the community,” Sgt. David Page with the Washington Police Department said on Friday. “Times are tough right now for the whole community, so them coming out and doing this for us, the sheriff’s office, the hospital — it shows people in the community care.”

The food consisted of pizza, wings, pop and chips. The pop and chips were provided by church members while the pizza and wings came from Super Sport Pizza & Wings, 275 N. Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H.

“We are very appreciative that the community is coming out and Crossroads church, as well as Super Sport, for bringing this to us today,” Fayette County EMS Director Rod List said on Friday. “We have been maintaining pretty well and are trying to keep up with everything.”

After delivering the food to each location, Lynch led those present in a prayer, then took photographs.

“We’re for spreading the love of Christ to Fayette County and South Central Ohio,” said Lynch. “Today is not about us — it’s about how awesome these people are and how much amazing work they all do.”

July won’t be the only month that Crossroads will be doing something special. According to Lynch, they aim to do something each month “just to show the community that we’re for Fayette, that Jesus loves them.”

The plan next month is to provide breakfast to staff of both local public school districts: Miami Trace and Washington Court House.

“We want to be known what we’re for, I can’t stress that enough,” said Lynch. “We are for Jesus, we are for Fayette, we are for this community, and we want to do whatever we can — big way or small way, whatever we can to help out this county.”

Crossroads Christian Church is located at 175 Halliday Way in Washington C.H. More information can be found on its website, www.crossroadswch.org/.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Crossroads Christian Church provided food to Fayette County Memorial Hospital staff on Thursday. Pictured are (back, left-to-right) Fayette County Memorial Hospital staff members Lori Taylor, Beth Rinehart, Stacey Baldwin and CEO Mike Diener: (front, left-to-right) Crossroads members Abbey Noble, Adam Lynch, Barb Riggs and Rob Ruth. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200716_114129.jpg Crossroads Christian Church provided food to Fayette County Memorial Hospital staff on Thursday. Pictured are (back, left-to-right) Fayette County Memorial Hospital staff members Lori Taylor, Beth Rinehart, Stacey Baldwin and CEO Mike Diener: (front, left-to-right) Crossroads members Abbey Noble, Adam Lynch, Barb Riggs and Rob Ruth. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Pictured are (left-to-right) Firefighter John Kemme, Fire Chief Tim Downing, Firefighter Steve Yeoman, and Crossroads Lead Pastor Adam Lynch. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20200716_115614.jpg Pictured are (left-to-right) Firefighter John Kemme, Fire Chief Tim Downing, Firefighter Steve Yeoman, and Crossroads Lead Pastor Adam Lynch. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos On Friday, Crossroads continued the spirit of support and members of the church traveled to the Washington Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette County EMS. At the WPD, Sgt. David Page — who was on his final day at the department — met with the church and prayed with them. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200717_113630977_HDR.jpg On Friday, Crossroads continued the spirit of support and members of the church traveled to the Washington Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette County EMS. At the WPD, Sgt. David Page — who was on his final day at the department — met with the church and prayed with them. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth took time to meet with the congregation and thank them for their support of the first responders of the community Friday afternoon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200717_120106349_HDR.jpg Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth took time to meet with the congregation and thank them for their support of the first responders of the community Friday afternoon. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos Finally, Fayette County EMS Director Rod List with EMS employees accepted the meal from Crossroads and thanked them for considering them during these tough times. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200717_120931986_HDR.jpg Finally, Fayette County EMS Director Rod List with EMS employees accepted the meal from Crossroads and thanked them for considering them during these tough times. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Local church reaches out to first responders during turbulent times