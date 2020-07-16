Drugs, cash confiscated by WPD

Suspected heroin and methamphetamine, as well as more than $3,000 in cash, were confiscated during a drug trafficking arrest by the Washington C.H. Police Department this week.

On Sunday at around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to a Pin Oak Place residence on a report of a suspicious person on the property without the owner’s consent. Officers arrived and spoke with a man identified as Daniel H. Ruff, 27-years-old.

According to police reports, while speaking with officers Ruff had drug paraphernalia sticking out of a pants pocket in plain view. He also allegedly had a baggie sticking out of the other front pocket.

Ruff reportedly pulled out the baggie, which had suspected black tar heroin inside. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a search of Ruff’s vehicle, additional drugs, including suspected methamphetamine and prescription drugs, were located inside. Ruff was additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $28,000 bond.

