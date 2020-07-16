Petco Foundation invests in FRHS program

Petco Foundation provided an $8,500 grant to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) recently to assist with its life-saving adoption program.

The programs provided by FRHS are various and serve Fayette County as well as surrounding areas. The adoption program finds homes for over 1,220 animals every year and so far this year, has found homes for over 700 animals.

Thanks to this grant, efforts can be extended further than normal. The Petco Foundation investment will help to prepare over 100 additional animals for adoption into loving homes, decreasing the number of homeless animals in the community.

“We are so thankful for the Petco Foundation’s investment in our lifesaving work. This investment gives us the resources to save more animal lives and give them a second chance. The Petco Foundation’s work is changing the world for animals in southern Ohio and all over the country,” said Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS.

This grant investment is part of the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13 million to animal welfare organizations nationwide.

In addition, the Petco Foundation distributed $1 million in emergency products and cash donations to partner organizations facing the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. They also put out a national call to mobilize animal lovers to take action and Pledge to Save Pet Lives.

For more information about FRHS, visit www.fayetteregionalhumane.org. For more information on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org, and/ or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving animals’ lives in the Fayette County area. Their programs include humane law enforcement, low-cost spay/neuter services, adoption, and trap, neuter return for stray and feral cats.

With help of grant funding from the Petco Foundation, young Zayne was able to adopt out a kitty from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_FRHs.jpg With help of grant funding from the Petco Foundation, young Zayne was able to adopt out a kitty from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Courtesy photo