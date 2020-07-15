Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 14

Jennifer J. Zamudio, 40, Lima, stop sign violation.

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 43, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

James A. Trisdale, 23, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts), possession of drug abuse instrument.

Scott A. Walker, 45, Dayton, Greenfield Police Department warrant – domestic violence.

July 12

Sarah R. Schell, 30, 328 Western Ave., loud sound amp.

Michael L. Cloud II, 33, 618 W. Market St., speed, driving at night with MC permit, no helmet.

July 11

Male, 17, Greenfield, underage possession, furnishing false ID.